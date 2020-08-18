This includes 49 in Bengaluru which now accounts for 1532 fatalities out of the total 4201 in the state, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

According to data shared by the government, some of these deaths occured in July but are only being reported not just points to the deteriorating health crisis in the state but also delays in reporting numbers.

Karnataka confirmed 7665 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday that takes the total in the state to 2,40,948 of which 79,782 are active.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in the south Indian state as 2242 more tested positive on Tuesday. B.Z.Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislator from Chamrajpet on Tuesday said that he had tested positive that fueled fears of another spike in India’s technology capital as he was one of the people who visited riot-hit parts in the eastern part of the city.

Hundreds of people took part in the violence last Tuesday, burning vehicles, damaging vehicles and homes in reaction to a communally provocative social media post on social media. A few people who were part of the mob have since tested positive.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari surpassed the 15,000 mark as 673 more tested positive of which nearly 6000 are active.

There were 395 nw cases in Belagavi, 279 in Dakshina Kannada, 229 in Kalaburagi, 332 in Davangere, 279 in Dharwad, 318 in Shivamogga, 421 in Udupi and 357 in Mysuru.

The health crisis continues to deteriorate in other parts of Karnataka that has added to the challenges of the cash-starved state which continues to receive heavy rains, flooding and landslides. At least 18 people are reported to have lost their lives due to the downpour.

