Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 2062 new covid-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single day increase of positives in the state.

The death toll rose to 474 (including four non-covid-19 deaths) as 54 more people died in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

More worrying is that the number of persons in intensive care shot up to 452 from 279 till Tuesday evening. This included a 14-year old from Bengaluru were among the 23 casualties in the city.

The total number of cases in Karnataka jumped to 28,877 of which 16,527 are active.

The active cases in Bengaluru alone rose to 10,103 as 1148 persons tested positive in Karnataka's growth capital.

Dr C.N.Manjunath, the member of expert panel set up by the Karnataka government and the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of. Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said that repeated internal migration or movement between districts is a large factor causing a spike in cases.

He also added that people with symptoms like body ache, headache, diarrhea and extreme tiredness were also testing positive. However, the biggest problem for Bengaluru remains the challenges in identifying the source of infection as majority of cases reported in the nearly seven days have all been classified as ‘contact under tracing’.

The case count in Dakshina Kannada also rose as 183 new cases were detected in the coastal district.

The state government said that it was making all adequate arrangements to deal with the rise in cases including the completion of a 10,100 bed covid-19 care centre (CCC) at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Dr.Manjunath said there is a proposal to deploy robots to do rounds in this centre to mitigate the shortage of specialists.

He said that there will be doctors at the centre but specialists can interact with patients through these robots.

He also said that the state will scale up testing.

"Within the next 8-10 days we will scale up to 30,000 tests per day," he said. Karnataka carried out 19134 tests on Wednesday, its highest so far.

He said that the state had ordered one lakh antigen kits that would most likely be in by Friday. He said these kits are reliable and the test results would be out in 5-10 minutes as against 24-36 hours in the current method.

The state also saw a record 778 people recover that takes the total to 11,876.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via