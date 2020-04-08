BENGALURU : A 65-year old man from Kalaburagi district, about 575 km from Bengaluru, succumbed to covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll in Karnataka to five.

This is the second death in Kalaburagi due to covid-19, after an 11 March casualty - the first for the country.

Six people also tested positive for covid-19 in Karnataka, taking the total in the state to 181, including 28 who have recovered and five deaths.

The deceased, a fruit vendor in Kalaburagi, had visited a private hospital on 4 April but was not referred to a government facility until 6 April, S. Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said on Wednesday.

"A notice has been issued and a case of criminal negligence has been filed against the hospital," Kumar said. The hospital has been locked down and its staff are in quarantine.

Both deaths in the district have seen some level of mismanagement by authorities that adds to existing threats of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The Karnataka health department said that the person died of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The death adds to the complications of lifting the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to end on 14 April.

Kumar said that the PM will have a meeting with Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa and his counterparts on 11 April and then take a decision.

An expert committee of doctors that includes Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Hrudalaya and Dr Manjunath of Jayadeva hospital and three others on Wednesday submitted a report to Yediyurappa.

The chief minister held a meeting on the issue of lifting the lockdown in Karnataka on Wednesday and is likely to deliberate further in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

One person aware of the developments said that Karnataka may lift some restrictions in places where there are no reported covid-19 positives. 12 out of the 30 districts have reported no positives so far.

A total of 71 positive cases in Karnataka had flown into the state from international destinations while 110 cases include primary contacts and others who have a travel history to Delhi and other sources, Kumar said.

Kumar said that about 581 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, did not return to the state.

Bengaluru accounts for 63 out of the total 181 cases in the state. But the number of active cases is 43 since 16 have since recovered.

Even as Bengaluru has seen a decline in the rate of infection, other districts in the state have seen a spike. Bagalkote, about 480 kms from Bengaluru, has seen a 38% increase in the number of cases in the last five days followed by Belagavi with 18.5% and 7% in Kalaburagi.

The rise in the number of cases in the district has pushed up the state average, according to data from the Karnataka government.

The state had recorded an average growth rate of 18.75% since 8 March which declined to 5.83% during 1-5 April. However, it has risen again given the surge in cases, climbing to 6.45% in the last five days.