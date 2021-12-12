Karnataka reports third patient infected with Omicron variant, total rises to 36 in India1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
- Omicron latest update: A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive.
Third case of Omicron wasdetected in Karnataka today . A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive.
The patient is isolated and being treated in a governmentt hospital.
“5 primary and 15 secondary contacts traced and their samples sent for testing," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.
Earlier, a 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant.The two cases of Omicron were detected through genome sequencing.
The 46-year-old man who was among the two persons who detected positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, is a local resident and does not have any travel history, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history."
"The 66-year-old, who has left for South Africa, via Dubai, had presented a negative certificate for the virus, from a private lab. His primary and secondary contacts (total 264) were found negative. So it means to say that his certificate may be true," he said.
"Out of 46-year-old man's primary and secondary contacts examined, five people have tested positive for COVID-19. So a total of six people have been isolated and admitted to a government hospital. None of them are showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated," the minister added.
The samples of the contacts of the 46-year-old man have been sent for further genome sequencing and their its results are awaited.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.
