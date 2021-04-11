With as many as 10,250 new Covid-19 cases being logged, Karnataka's total tally reached 10.65 lakh on Sunday. Moreover, with 40 more deaths, the death toll rose to 12,889, the State Health Department said.

It said, out of 69,225 active cases, 440 patients are in ICU.

The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 11 evening, cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, a department bulletin said.

The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases on March 28 (3,082 cases), over 4,000 new cases on April 1 (4,234), over 5,000 new cases on April 5 (5,279) and over 6,000 new cases on April 6 (6,150), all for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,52,879 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, adding that these ten states reported 80.92 pr cent of the new cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via