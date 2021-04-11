Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka reports year's highest fresh covid cases, active cases over 69,000

Karnataka reports year's highest fresh covid cases, active cases over 69,000

Premium
Passengers enquire with private bus operators at the Nelamangala Rural Bust Stand in Bangalore
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST Staff Writer

As of April 11 evening, cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, a department bulletin said.

With as many as 10,250 new Covid-19 cases being logged, Karnataka's total tally reached 10.65 lakh on Sunday. Moreover, with 40 more deaths, the death toll rose to 12,889, the State Health Department said.

With as many as 10,250 new Covid-19 cases being logged, Karnataka's total tally reached 10.65 lakh on Sunday. Moreover, with 40 more deaths, the death toll rose to 12,889, the State Health Department said.

It said, out of 69,225 active cases, 440 patients are in ICU.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It said, out of 69,225 active cases, 440 patients are in ICU.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 11 evening, cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, a department bulletin said.

The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases on March 28 (3,082 cases), over 4,000 new cases on April 1 (4,234), over 5,000 new cases on April 5 (5,279) and over 6,000 new cases on April 6 (6,150), all for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,52,879 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, adding that these ten states reported 80.92 pr cent of the new cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.