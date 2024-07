Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah deleted the post on the100% reservation bill for Kannadigas in private jobs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah deleted his post about the 100% reservation bill for Kannadigas in private jobs on Wednesday. State Labour Minister Santosh Lad clarified that the quota is 70 per cent for non-management roles and 50 per cent for management-level employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply (Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!