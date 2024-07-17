Karnataka Reservation Bill: ‘Must not affect our leading…’, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on 100% quota for Kannadis

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday extended support to the new bill in Karnataka that mandates 100% reservation for locals in some private companies while also stressing that it should not impact the state's “leading position” in technology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw said, “As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy.”

As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy. @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @PriyankKharge https://t.co/itYWdHcMWw — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 17, 2024

Another Industrialist, Dr Chi. VSV Prasad, Managing Director of Swarna Group said, ""There is so much of shortage of employees in Karnataka that getting an employee worker either skilled or unskilled is becoming so difficult for us because they don't want to work. They are getting all the amenities and all the support from the government."

“….keeping such restrictions will only ultimately end in stopping all infrastructure projects and the industries also will be closed if such compulsions are imposed on the infrastructure and industries. So my view will be that our government should give preference to groups C and D Kannadigas,” he explained.

“The government should understand and take decisions accordingly so that we are striving for the growth of infrastructure and industries in Karnataka. So this should be kept in the mind of the government while making such decisions,” he added.

Businessman and philanthropist TV Mohandas Pai recommended that the government should spend more money on higher education, skill development, internships, and apprenticeship programs to promote jobs for Kannadis.

"...If you want to promote Kannadigas for jobs, spend more money on higher education. Give training to them. Spend more money on skill development. Spend more money on internships, spend more money on apprenticeship programs. So they all become skilled. Not like this. What are you trying to achieve by this?..." he said.

This follows the Karnataka Cabinet's approval of new legislation requiring private companies to reserve 50% of management positions and 75% of non-management roles for local candidates.

Violations of this bill could result in fines up to ₹25,000. To qualify for these reserved positions, candidates must either hold a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language or pass a Kannada proficiency test.

Also Read | 100% reservation for Kannadigas for some posts in Karnataka private sector

Karnataka Reservation Bill: What do netizens say? Since being posted, the bill has garnered numerous reactions on social media platforms with most of the users fearing its “misuse”. One user said, “You feel such segregation will be possible?”

“This needs to go. Simple. Bringing in caveats only leads to misuse and more redtape. The wheels will need to be greased for them to move. This will then become like a local H-1B which will be dependent on quota, approval, etc. We know where that ends,” another user commented.

“In a globalised world we need & want the best person for a specific role. Every role requires some combination of tech and non technical expertise ( communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, people management etc). This law sends the wrong signal to the community,” the third user wrote.