Karnataka Reservation Bill: ‘My kids don’t deserve jobs in their home city?’ PhonePe CEO on 100% quota for Kannadigas

Written By Alka Jain
First Published18 Jul 2024, 01:59 PM IST
PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam expressed dissatisfaction with Karnataka’s job reservation bill for Kannadigas.

PhonePe CEO and cofounder Sameer Nigam on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Karnataka government's jobs reservation bill for Kannadigas, asking if his children don't deserve employment opportunities in their home city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nigam wrote, "I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ yrs. My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city?”

His post came before the job reservation bill was put on hold after CM Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government received backlash from opposition political parties, industrialists, and netizens.

How did netizens react to PhonePe CEO's comment?

Since being posted, Nigam's comment garnered numerous reactions on the microblogging site. One user said, “A fairly strong comment from a reticdnt builder. Looks like tech may move out of Bangalore.”

To this, the PhonePe cofounder responded, “I don't think so. I truly hope not. Bangalore is a lovely city! Fact is that Bangalore has contributed massively to the state exchequer, which in turn funds a lot of Karnataka's overall state development and GDP.”

“Who says you don’t deserve Jobs in Karnataka? All you have to do is LEARN THE LANGUAGE! Why so much hue and cry?” another user commented.

“Karnataka <> only Kannada speaking people. Get it? I can work wherever I want in India. I can learn any language that I want to. The constitution of India gives me these rights. IT'S MY CHOICE. Get the hue and cry,” Nigam replied.

“Our team is remote with people spread across nation. I convinced my co founder for an office here. Now it is a difficult job to convince my team with this atmosphere of animosity. Also local politicians will extort harass in the name of this. Not sure what to do,” the third user said.

What does the Karnataka Reservation Bill say?

On Monday, the state cabinet cleared the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, which makes it compulsory for private firms to reserve jobs for Kannadigas.

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories," the bill read.

It also stated that candidates without secondary school certificates showing Kannada as a language must pass a Kannada proficiency test as defined by the nodal agency.

The nodal agency will have the authority to request any records, information, or documents held by an employer, occupier, or manager of an establishment to verify the report.

