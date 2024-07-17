Karnataka Reservation Bill: As Karnataka approved a bill mandating reservation for locals in private jobs, the decision has been met with mixed responses. We take a look at which other Indian states have enacted similar legislation.

Karnataka Reservation Bill: The Karnataka Cabinet on July 16, approved a new bill which mandates reservation for 'Kannadigas' or locals of 50 per cent in management positions and 75 per cent in non-management roles.

As the decision has been met with mixed responses, we take a look at whether any other Indian states have enacted similar legislation.

States With Similar Reservations for Locals in Private Companies In 2020, the Haryana state government enacted the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, which required private companies to employ 75 per cent of staff with monthly salaries under ₹ 30,000 from among state domiciles, as per a report by the News Minute report.

30,000 from among state domiciles, as per a report by the News Minute report. However, this Haryana legislation was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and struck down by the court in 2023, News Minute report added. It cited Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and freedom, respectively.

The HC ruled that the rule “exceeded" the state's authority by restricting private employers from freely hiring from the open market. It termed the Act's restrictions as “erecting artificial walls" and a callback to the “Inspector Raj" era.

Besides Haryana, Andhra Pradesh in 2019 became the first state to enact a law mandating 75 per cent reservation for locals in private sector jobs, News Minute added. The Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2020 said this Bill "may be unconstitutional".

What Does the Karnataka Reservation Bill Say? On the appointment of ‘Local Candidates’, the bill, a copy of which is with PTI, says, “Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty percent of local candidates in management categories and seventy percent in non-management categories."

If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the ‘Nodal Agency’, it says.

If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it says.

If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.

“Such orders passed by the Government shall be final: Provided that, the relaxation provided under this section shall not be less than twenty five percent for management category and fifty percent for non-management categories," the proposed bill says.

Every industry or factory or other establishment should inform the nodal agency about the compliance of the provisions of this Act in such form, within such period as may be prescribed, the copy of the bill read. (With inputs from PTI)

