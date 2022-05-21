Karnataka reserves 33% posts for women in outsourced govt jobs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the circular, the 33% reserved for outsourcing employees, will be applicable to all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices.
The Karnataka government has announced the reservation of 33% for outsourced women employees in all the departments. In a circular, the state government indicated that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs.
Currently, in Karnataka, from 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts with 4.6 lakh employees - there is about 1.5 lakh outsourced staff.
As per an ANI report, so now at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
Through outsourcing, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, and drivers.
In the circular, the government said, "women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs." Thereby, it said, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33% reservations for women.
