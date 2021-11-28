BENGALURU : Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, on Sunday, called for a statewide indefinite strike from 29 November. They called to withdraw all elective services including OPDs and elective OTs (excluding emergency services) in all the medical colleges affiliated with it, news agency ANI reported.

The association in an official statement put forward three demands.

The demands include

• A restructuring of the academic fees according to 2018-19 academic year

•Payment of Covid-risk allowance

•Timely payment of stipend to post graduates and interns

On May 2021, the Karnataka government had announced a stipend of Rs10,000 per month starting from the month of April for all the resident doctors. The protesting doctors stated in their press release that it has been six months since the announcement and yet the funds had not been released by the state.

The doctors also said that they had been working during the Covid waves risking their lives and compromising on their academic needs.

The doctors also said their academic fees saw a 400% hike from Rs30,000 to ₹1.20.000, for which they had conducted repeated symbolic protests. The association said that the doctors were made to pay the sum in full without any concession and that they had submitted letters to the concerned authorities but to no avail.

MMCRI Mysore has been protesting for the same since 9 November, boycotting all the elective duties without hindering any emergency services.

