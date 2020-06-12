Karnataka returns to 8-hour shift, withdraws extended working hour rules in fact

NEW DELHI : Karnataka factory workers are no more required to work extended hours as the state government on Friday withdrew an order that had increased the daily working hours in factories from eight hours to 10 hours.

After Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Karnataka has become the third state to withdraw extended work hour orders. At least a dozen states have increased the working hours during covid-19 lockdown to help factories tide over the labour crunch.

The state on 22 May has issued a notification amending the two provisions of the Factories Act to enhance weekly working hours to 60 hours (10 hours per day) instead of the 48 hours. The state has then said the move will be in force for three months, and was intended to h tide over the labour crunch faced by manufacturing companies due to the reverse migration.

“Whereas, having examined, the provisions further, the government of Karnataka now intends to withdraw the said notification," the state labour department said in a fresh notification Friday.

The state however, did not clarify whether the factories operating in Karnataka have enough workers now to run smoothly. All the labour unions have opposed the extension of working hours and even a group of 10 central trade unions had moved the International Labour Organization (ILO)

Rajasthan in late May had announced the announced reverting to the eight-hour factory shift after it asserted that almost “all factories are being opened in the state," and movement of all workers in the state is happening without hindrances and the state has done away with the need for passes – physical or e-pass.

