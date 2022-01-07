Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.

He said on Twitter, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested,"

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, state Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan wished him a speedy recovery.

A spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.

According to the state's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 107 Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally in the state to 333, informed state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 3,007 cases of Omicron variant so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

