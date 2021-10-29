The Karnataka Higher Education department has revised the timings of the classroom in order to upgrade the quality of education in the state. Now, 15 minutes would be dedicated towards internal assessment purposes from one hour of a regular classroom. “One hour of regular class will be divided into 45 minutes of teaching and 15 minutes of internal assessment," Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said.

The minister added that the internal assessment share against end-term exams for undergraduate courses will be revised to a 50:50 ratio. In engineering, the internal assessment marks for engineering courses have been increased to 50 marks in each subject.

"In engineering, marks for Internal assessment have been increased to 50 marks in each subject and the same will be introduced for other degree courses also," Narayana said.

He further said that every year 2,000 teachers will be given offline training and 10,000 teachers will be provided online training. According to the minister, the Higher Education Academy, Dharwad will train 2,000 teachers physically offline every year. Besides Infosys will train 200 teachers in each batch on its Mysuru campus regularly. Universities of Gulbarga and Mysuru also will involve in training the teachers, he said.

The Karnataka education minister further informed that the state government had entered into an agreement with 'Unacademy' to facilitate students of the state to better prepare for All India level competitive examinations. Students would be given free training in colleges, he added.

Karnataka Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supplementary programs charted out by Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Bellary Institute of Technology & Management in association with Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala (Ballari North Division).

