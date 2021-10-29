Karnataka revises class timings; 15 mins to be given for internal assessment

He further said that every year 2,000 teachers will be given offline training and 10,000 teachers will be provided online training. According to the minister, the Higher Education Academy, Dharwad will train 2,000 teachers physically offline every year. Besides Infosys will train 200 teachers in each batch on its Mysuru campus regularly. Universities of Gulbarga and Mysuru also will involve in training the teachers, he said.