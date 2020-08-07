The Karnataka government on Friday revised the protocols needed for admission and discharge of Covid-19 patients in hospitals located in Bangalore.

The order revised the protocols to admit virus-hit patients referred by district administration of state's various districts, under government quota in the capital city and nearby districts.

Now, apart from the mandatory registration via online portal, Covid Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS), Only Deputy Commissioner & Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district is authorized to send the referral with proper justification.

The concerned District Administration shall send a written request to Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP with the details of the patients such as SRF ID number, district code, if any, mobile number, name of the patient, gender, age, reasons for referral etc via email.

Upon receiving such referral, BBMP shell block the bed in CHBMS portal. The information on allocation of bed will be informed to the patients and the hospital for further action with respect to admission and discharge.

The patient shall furnish the necessary documents to the hospitals for processing their reimbursement claim from Sonatas Azugya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the order stated.

"Any direct walk-in to any of the hospital without following the above procedure will not be permitted to claim the beds reserved for state government's referral," it further added.

However, the hospitals can admit such patients against the private quote beds, if available and charge the patient not exceeding the price fixed by government in this regard.

The revision comes after several Covid-19 hospitals were unable to accept handwritten slips as references for coronavirus positive patients including Covid Suspect (SARI) patients.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, on Thursday reported a record 2,544 new covid-19 cases, taking the total tally in the to 67,425.

The spike in Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in Karnataka which reported 6,805 new cases that mark the highest single-day increase in the south Indian state.

The situation in other parts of Karnataka continues to deteriorate as 19 out of the 30 districts have reported over a 100 cases each.

