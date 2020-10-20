Karnataka: Riding without helmet will now lead to suspension of driving license

According to the Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, every person driving or riding (otherwise than in a side car, on a motor cycle of any class or description) shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards. The law prescribes violators to be fined with ₹1,000 and a three-month suspension of licence. Karnataka had reduced the fine amount to ₹500 and the the three-month suspension rule was never put into force. The stringent measures were put in place to curb the driving as riding without helmets remains one of the highest road violations in the state.