The Karnataka government on Saturday announced the Bal Seva scheme for children who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said ₹3,500 financial assistance will be given to guardians, or caretakers every month. Children not having guardians will be put in child care institutions, the Karnataka CM said.

To provide quality education, such children will be admitted to model residential schools, CM Yediyurappa added.

He further announced free laptops/tabs for children who have completed Class 10 for higher studies. Additionally, the Karnataka government announced ₹1 lakh for marriage, higher education, self-employment for girls on reaching the age of 21 years.

For a child's overall development, mentorship will be given, the Karnataka CM added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra also announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to Covid-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.

The PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

The Centre said it will ensure free education for children who lost their parents to coronavirus. The children will be assisted to get a loan for higher education and PM-CARES will pay interest on the loan.

These children will also get free health insurance of ₹5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years and the premium will be paid by PM CARES.

Further, the Prime Minister said that the child will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. However, if the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the Right to Education norms will be given from the PM CARES.

The PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on the uniform, textbooks, and notebooks.

