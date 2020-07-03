Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka's contractual MBBS doctors get a 15,000 salary hike
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu wearing full safety dress interact with doctors at the isolation wards of GIMS Hospital, in Kalaburagi.

Karnataka's contractual MBBS doctors get a 15,000 salary hike

1 min read . 06:40 AM IST ANI

  • Karnataka government has hiked the salary of contractual doctors from 45000 to 60000 per month
  • Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has urged contract doctors to continue offering their services amid their demand for regularisation of services

BENGALURU : Karnataka Health Department on Thursday permitted District Health Departments to appoint doctors with MBBS, on a contractual basis with permission of concerned District Health Officers and Commissioners, a statement said.

The state government has also hiked the salary of contractual doctors from 45000 to 60000 per month.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu urged contract doctors to continue offering their services amid their demand for regularisation of services.

"I request the contract doctors with folded hands to continue offering their services. With regard to their two demands, one of salary hike and the other being permanency, I assure all of them that I stand with them and their requests will definitely be fulfilled," said Sriramulu.

The Chief Minister had also discussed about the two issues yesterday and agreed to facilitate the pay hike, he added.

