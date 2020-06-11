Karnataka's Covid-19 count surges to 6,041 with 120 new cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 120 Covid- 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,041. There are 3,108 active cases in the state.

The 120 cases include 42 in Bengaluru. Twenty two out of the 42 positive cases in Bengaluru are those with Influenza like Illness (ILI), which adds to fears of community transmission of the virus in the capital.

The number of cases in Karnataka has risen sharply over the last few weeks after interstate travel was allowed.

There are 68 people who travelled to Karnataka from other states and tested positive, which includes at least 45 from Maharashtra, the most-affected state by the virus.

Three more Covid- 19 positive people died on Wednesday including two from Bengaluru and one from Dharwad that takes the toll to 71. Bengaluru accounts for 22 deaths, according to information from the state health department.

There were 27 cases in Yadgir,13 in Vijayapura and 11 in Kalaburagi.

The spike in cases comes two days after the B.S.Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government further relaxed lockdown measures and has allowed reopening of shopping malls, places of worship and even hotels among other businesses to help bring back some normalcy and revive economic activity.

In the last two days, Karnataka has seen a higher number of recoveries. 257 more got cured on Wednesday, which take the total number of recoveries to 2,862.

Karnataka has registered a dip in its testing, according to information provided in the daily health bulletin of the state's health department.

On Wednesday the government tested 8,249 people. On average, Karnataka tests 6,432 persons per million as against 18,161 in Jammu & Kashmir and 15,039 in Delhi. The national average is 3,949 per million.

The government said that it will conduct swab tests of any deceased with ILI or respiratory infection within six hours of their death.

"If test result comes positive for Covid-19, all close contacts will be tested as primary contacts," the health department said.

