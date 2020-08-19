With record 8,642 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Karnataka's overall tally on Wednesday neared the grim milestone of 2.5 lakh.

Bengaluru accounted for 2,804 of the 8,642 new cases.

The total number of cases rose to 2,49,590, including 81,097 active cases, 1,64,150 discharges and 4,327 deaths, the state health department said in its daily bulletin. 704 of the over 81,000 patients are admitted in ICU.

There have been 7,201 recoveries and 126 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated