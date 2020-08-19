Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Karnataka's Covid-19 tally nears 2.5 lakh with record 8,642 new cases in a day
A medic collects swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at a free coronavirus testing centre, in Bengaluru, Wednesday

Karnataka's Covid-19 tally nears 2.5 lakh with record 8,642 new cases in a day

1 min read . 08:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

There are over 81,000 active Covid-19 cases in the state

With record 8,642 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Karnataka's overall tally on Wednesday neared the grim milestone of 2.5 lakh.

With record 8,642 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Karnataka's overall tally on Wednesday neared the grim milestone of 2.5 lakh.

Bengaluru accounted for 2,804 of the 8,642 new cases.

Bengaluru accounted for 2,804 of the 8,642 new cases.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The total number of cases rose to 2,49,590, including 81,097 active cases, 1,64,150 discharges and 4,327 deaths, the state health department said in its daily bulletin. 704 of the over 81,000 patients are admitted in ICU.

There have been 7,201 recoveries and 126 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated