Karnataka: Salary of guest lecturers in govt colleges to be doubled

The Karnataka government has decided to double the salaries of guest lecturers in state-run colleges, said state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

“State government has agreed to fulfill the long pending demand of Guest Lecturers serving in Government First Grade Colleges. Financial approval has been given for implementing the recommendations of the Committee which was constituted to look into their demand," Bommai took to Twitter to say.

“This will benefit Guest Lecturers. On behalf of the government of Karnataka I wish all the Guest Lecturers a Happy Makar Sankranti," he added.

Elucidating this, state higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayanan has informed that four types of classifications have been formulated to fix the salaries.

Earlier, the guest lecturers were paid a salary of ₹13,000 per month for those with UGC-prescribed eligibility and ₹11,000 per month for those who did not meet it.

Now, the salaries have been increased to a minimum of ₹26,000 per month and a maximum of ₹32,000 per month.

It has been decided to pay the salaries before the 10th of every month, and to appoint them on an academic year basis (10 months duration) instead of a semester basis as had prevailed earlier.

"As UGC-prescribed eligibility conditions will be made mandatory for recruiting guest faculty in the coming years, a three-year time has been set for guest lecturers to clear the required tests/examinations," Narayanan said.

It has been also decided to give weightage to seniority of service while appointing the guest lecturers. To ensure this, a selection list will be prepared based on the existing parameters of the department, it was stated.

The decision, taken on the basis of a report submitted by the government-constituted three-member committee, will benefit thousands of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges.

The committee was formed earlier in December last year to look into the grievances of guest lecturers.

"A 15-member team has been constituted to address the grievances of the guest lecturers. The Additional Chief Secretary G Kumar Naik will head it. The committee will furnish its report in a month," Narayan had said.

