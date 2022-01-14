Karnataka: Salary of guest lecturers in govt colleges to be doubled

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision, taken on the basis of a report submitted by the government-constituted three-member committee, will benefit thousands of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges
The Karnataka government has decided to double the salaries of guest lecturers in state-run colleges, said state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
“State government has agreed to fulfill the long pending demand of Guest Lecturers serving in Government First Grade Colleges. Financial approval has been given for implementing the recommendations of the Committee which was constituted to look into their demand," Bommai took to Twitter to say.
"As UGC-prescribed eligibility conditions will be made mandatory for recruiting guest faculty in the coming years, a three-year time has been set for guest lecturers to clear the required tests/examinations," Narayanan said.
It has been also decided to give weightage to seniority of service while appointing the guest lecturers. To ensure this, a selection list will be prepared based on the existing parameters of the department, it was stated.
The decision, taken on the basis of a report submitted by the government-constituted three-member committee, will benefit thousands of guest lecturers working in government first-grade colleges.
The committee was formed earlier in December last year to look into the grievances of guest lecturers.
"A 15-member team has been constituted to address the grievances of the guest lecturers. The Additional Chief Secretary G Kumar Naik will head it. The committee will furnish its report in a month," Narayan had said.
