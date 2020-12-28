Karnataka school reopening: Classes for 10, 12 to start from 1 January

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said that regular classes for students of 10 and 12 will begin from 1 January next year. Schools will reopen in January after a gap of nearly seven months.

The Karnataka Education Minister's comment came after state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said that there will be a discussion about the reopening of schools in the state.

The state had earlier decided to reopen schools from class 10 and Pre-University Colleges (PUC) and also to resume its flagship Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling for students from classes six to nine, from 1 January.

Yediyurappa's statement comes as 26 people who returned from the United Kingdom in the past month had tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

Speaking on the new UK virus, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "There is no need to panic as the new Covid-19 strain from the UK doesn't have much effect."

Among those who tested positive, 15 people were from Bengaluru. All those who tested positive were isolated in government hospitals in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Samples of those who tested positive were sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru before it was sent to the Central Government's designated laboratory.

As many as 38,500 travellers came to Karnataka from the UK from 25 November to 22 December, when the Centre had placed restrictions on flights between India and the UK.

Authorities said that of this, 2,500 people came in two flights — Air India and British Airways, and efforts were on to trace these passengers, monitor their health and conduct tests.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 857 new cases of coronavirus and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,15,345 and the death toll to 12,051.

