Karnataka: School timings likely to be changed in Bengaluru to ease traffic. Details here
The Karnataka government is planning to adjust the timing of Bengaluru schools in order to alleviate traffic congestion. The state's education department has convened a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the school timings. The Karnataka Education Department has also scheduled another meeting with the Association of Private Schools, the Association of School Vehicles, and parents on 5th October to take their views on school timings.