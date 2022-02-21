Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that all the schools and colleges in the state’s Shivamogga will remain closed for the next two days. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim’s family. He said the police have got “vital clues" and would soon arrest those behind the incident.

“A 23-year-old youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm," Jnanendra told reporters.

“A group of 4-5 youth murdered him. I don't know of any organization being behind this murder. Law & order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days," the minister further said.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges.

“Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. Already section 144 has been clamped in the entire city. So, we have announced a holiday for the schools and colleges," Selvamani said.

Earlier, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death in this district headquarters town, police said Monday, as the administration clamped prohibitory orders and announced a holiday for schools and colleges.

Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Sunday night at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, they said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.