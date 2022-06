On account of elections of the Legislative Council from Graduates and Teachers constituencies in Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts on Monday, i.e. 13 June. The districts where the holiday has been declared include Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada.

Moreover, one day's leave has also been granted for graduates and teachers belonging to government-aided, unaided and private schools and colleges, state and central government offices, factories, nationalised and private banks, cooperative societies and all other establishments

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress will contest three legislative council seats from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies, while the fourth seat will also have Janata Dal (S).

The four constituencies where the elections will be held are North-West Graduates, South Graduates, North-West Teachers and West Teachers.