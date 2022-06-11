Karnataka: Schools, colleges closed on Monday in these districts. Details here

On account of elections of the Legislative Council from Graduates and Teachers constituencies in Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several districts on Monday, i.e. 13 June. The districts where the holiday has been declared include Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada.

