The full bench of the Karnataka HC, which concluded its hearing in the Hijab case, is likely to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the Karnataka High Court scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the Hijab case on Tuesday, the Udupi and Shivamogga district administrations have decided to keep the schools and colleges shut to avoid any untoward incidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Karnataka High Court scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the Hijab case on Tuesday, the Udupi and Shivamogga district administrations have decided to keep the schools and colleges shut to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad, section 144 has also been imposed in the district till 21 March. “Eight companies of KSRP, six companies of district armed reserve and one company of RAF have been deployed," he said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad, section 144 has also been imposed in the district till 21 March. “Eight companies of KSRP, six companies of district armed reserve and one company of RAF have been deployed," he said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada DC had announced a holiday in all schools and colleges for Tuesday. “External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed," said Dr Rajendra KV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada DC had announced a holiday in all schools and colleges for Tuesday. “External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed," said Dr Rajendra KV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}