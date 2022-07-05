Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in this district tomorrow due to heavy rains

Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in this district tomorrow due to heavy rains2 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- Karnataka government declared holidays to all Anganwadi Centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday
Owing to continuous rains, the Karnataka government declared holidays to all Anganwadi Centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.
Owing to continuous rains, the Karnataka government declared holidays to all Anganwadi Centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall' is expected in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. “The coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7," the weather department said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall' is expected in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. “The coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7," the weather department said.
The IMD also projected widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning in coastal Karnataka during the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July," read the IMD bulletin.
The IMD also projected widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning in coastal Karnataka during the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July," read the IMD bulletin.
The weather department also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as it will be turbulent.
The weather department also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as it will be turbulent.
Heavy rainfall is also expected isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat, IMD said.
Heavy rainfall is also expected isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat, IMD said.
Meanwhile, rains are likely to pick up in Delhi on Tuesday, when the city may witness light to moderate rainfall. It will intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall" on Wednesday and an “orange" alert is already in place for the day.
Meanwhile, rains are likely to pick up in Delhi on Tuesday, when the city may witness light to moderate rainfall. It will intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall" on Wednesday and an “orange" alert is already in place for the day.
The national capital recorded trace rainfall on Monday, causing the maximum temperature in the city to shoot up to 36.8 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees more than Sunday’s maximum of 35.7°C and normal for this time of the year, the IMD officials said.
The national capital recorded trace rainfall on Monday, causing the maximum temperature in the city to shoot up to 36.8 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees more than Sunday’s maximum of 35.7°C and normal for this time of the year, the IMD officials said.
On June 1, Delhi recorded a "very heavy" rainfall spell of 117.1mm, with the monthly rainfall total currently standing at 119.8mm. The normal monthly average for June is 210.6mm and officials say sustained spells of rain over the week could take the rainfall total close to the monthly average in the first week of July itself.
On June 1, Delhi recorded a "very heavy" rainfall spell of 117.1mm, with the monthly rainfall total currently standing at 119.8mm. The normal monthly average for June is 210.6mm and officials say sustained spells of rain over the week could take the rainfall total close to the monthly average in the first week of July itself.