Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said that schools up to class10 will re-open from Monday while schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after the situation is reviewed.

“I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting," the Karnataka CM said.

The Karnataka government has decided to shut schools for classes 11 and 12 and colleges till 16 February amid the ongoing controversy over Hijab.

Earlier, in view of the Hijab row, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had declared the closure of institutions from 9 to 11 January.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till 19 February.

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

The order will be in effect from 6 am on 14 February to 6 pm on 19 February.

The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

According to the notification, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

Hijab vs saffron scarves

The row over hijab versus saffron scarves on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of the state had resulted in tension, untoward incidents and even taken a violent turn at some places.

The controversy had started towards the end of December last year when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi.

As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. On 1 January, 2022, six Muslim girl students of the government PU college for women in Udupi attended a press conference in the coastal town held by Campus Front of India (CFI) leaders protesting against the college authorities denying them entry inside classroom wearing hijab (headscarf).

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs inside classes which was not allowed. Till then, Muslim students used to wear hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing it.

In its interim order, the Karnataka High Court has restrained all students, regardless of their religion and faith, from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa), scarfs, hijabs, religious flags or the like within classrooms until further orders.

