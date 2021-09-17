Karnataka schools: After months of closure due to coronavirus, schools in Karnataka' Dakshina Kannada district opened on Friday for classes 8-10 students.

According to PTI, a fair number of students attended the first day’s physical classes with some schools reporting over 60% attendance. The classes for sixth and seventh standards would begin from Monday (September 20).

The district administration has asked schools to arrange proper sanitation and basic facilities. Schools have also been asked to arrange for the accommodation of students arriving from neighbouring Kerala.

Staff and teachers have been asked to attend schools with RT-PCR test negative report.

Last month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government had decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23.

After taking stock of the Covid situation in the state, he said that the government had decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.

Stating that at the meeting detailed discussions were held with education and health experts regarding opening of schools, also regarding the positions taken by other states in this regard, Bommai said, "We have decided to do it in two stages. In the first stage, class 9,10, also 11th and 12th (I and II PUC) classes will start from August 23."

(With inputs from PTI)

