Heavy rains are continuing to lash the coastal region of Karnataka and disrupt normal life. Incessant showers have also resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in the Dakshina Kannada district
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coastal Karnataka region, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts have declared holidays for all educational institutions on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coastal Karnataka region, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts have declared holidays for all educational institutions on Friday.
DK deputy commissioner KV Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of the meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday.
DK deputy commissioner KV Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of the meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday.
The IMD has issued an orange alert in the districts for Friday and a yellow alert till 4 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD has issued an orange alert in the districts for Friday and a yellow alert till 4 July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, heavy rains are continuing to lash the coastal region and disrupt normal life. Incessant showers have also resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in the Dakshina Kannada district.
Meanwhile, heavy rains are continuing to lash the coastal region and disrupt normal life. Incessant showers have also resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in the Dakshina Kannada district.
Rain-related incidents are being reported from the coastal regions. A person riding a scooter was injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his vehicle due to heavy rains at Bantwal in the district on Thursday. The injured has been hospitalised, police officials said.
Rain-related incidents are being reported from the coastal regions. A person riding a scooter was injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his vehicle due to heavy rains at Bantwal in the district on Thursday. The injured has been hospitalised, police officials said.
IMD predictions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD predictions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD has said that under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Karnataka coast, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe for the next five days.
The IMD has said that under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Karnataka coast, widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe for the next five days.
Interior Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra will receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat from 30 June to 3 July; Madhya Maharashtra on 30 June; coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30 June; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 30 June to 2 July; over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and south interior Karnataka for the next five days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat from 30 June to 3 July; Madhya Maharashtra on 30 June; coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30 June; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 30 June to 2 July; over Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and south interior Karnataka for the next five days.