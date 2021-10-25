Karnataka schools reopen for classes 1 to 5; private schools in Bengaluru to open after Deepavali1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from today, strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines
Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from today, strictly adhering to COVID-19 related precautions and guidelines. However, a parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. According to a report in PTI, several private schools in Bengaluru and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali.
With COVID-19 cases declining, the Karnataka government in consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18 had decided to permit the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25. Department of Primary and Secondary Education.
Karnataka government has laid down certain rules
Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths in the country, Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths, yesterday.
