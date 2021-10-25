Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka schools reopen for classes 1 to 5; private schools in Bengaluru to open after Deepavali

Karnataka schools reopen for classes 1 to 5; private schools in Bengaluru to open after Deepavali

Premium
With COVID-19 cases declining, the Karnataka government had decided to permit the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25.
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Livemint

Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from today, strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from today, strictly adhering to COVID-19 related precautions and guidelines. However, a parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. According to a report in PTI, several private schools in Bengaluru and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali.

Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from today, strictly adhering to COVID-19 related precautions and guidelines. However, a parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. According to a report in PTI, several private schools in Bengaluru and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali.

With COVID-19 cases declining, the Karnataka government in consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18 had decided to permit the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25.  Department of Primary and Secondary Education. 

With COVID-19 cases declining, the Karnataka government in consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18 had decided to permit the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5 from October 25.  Department of Primary and Secondary Education. 

Karnataka government has laid down certain rules

Karnataka government has laid down certain rules

  • Screening for COVID-19 symptoms on entry
  • 50 per cent of the capacity in a classroom
  • No crowding, particularly at school entry and exit
  • Disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. 
  • Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed in classes 1 to 5.
  • There shall be additional use of face shields by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths in the country, Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths, yesterday.

  • Screening for COVID-19 symptoms on entry
  • 50 per cent of the capacity in a classroom
  • No crowding, particularly at school entry and exit
  • Disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. 
  • Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed in classes 1 to 5.
  • There shall be additional use of face shields by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths in the country, Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths, yesterday.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Hiring by corporate India grew 14% during Q3 2021: Mich ...

Premium

India's FDI rules could be further streamlined: UK Indi ...

Premium

UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of North ...

Premium

Duty, taxes to lift solar tariffs to about ₹2.6 per un ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Hiring by corporate India grew 14% during Q3 2021: Mich ...

Premium

India's FDI rules could be further streamlined: UK Indi ...

Premium

UP's Purvanchal region will become medical hub of North ...

Premium

Duty, taxes to lift solar tariffs to about ₹2.6 per un ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!