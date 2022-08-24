Karnataka: Schools shut down after leopard spotted2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 09:37 AM IST
The district administration is going to use elephants to catch the leopard.
Twenty two schools including government and private ones were closed in the Belagavi district on August 24 after a leopard had been seen in the area. Schools were closed on August 23 as well. The district administration is going to use elephants to catch the leopard, ANI reported.