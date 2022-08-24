Twenty two schools including government and private ones were closed in the Belagavi district on August 24 after a leopard had been seen in the area. Schools were closed on August 23 as well. The district administration is going to use elephants to catch the leopard, ANI reported.

Locals became alarmed when the leopard that had eluded capture for the previous 20 days was once more sighted. On August 22, early in the morning, the leopard was observed on the double road leading to Hindalga. The Camp area's bushes are where the leopard is thought to be lurking.

On his smartphone, a bus driver recorded a leopard crossing the street close to Vanitha Vidyalaya. The leopard was observed rushing from the golf course to the opposite side of the road, then jumping a wire fence and heading in the direction of the camp.

On August 22, 22 elementary and high schools in Belagavi city and the surrounding countryside were closed as a result of the leopard sighting, according to Basavaraja Nalatwad, the deputy director of the education department.

On August 8, when the leopard first arrived in Belagavi, it is said to have wounded a local resident who works for daily wages. Multiple leopard sightings have been captured on CCTV, and the large cat's footprints are being followed by officials.

An operation to capture a leopard that has been observed in several places around Belagavi has been started by the Karnataka Forest Department. To catch the leopard, police officers, forest rangers, dogs, and elephants are on the ground, along with cages.

“We decided to rope in all the equipment, manpower and even animal power to catch a leopard that was being spotted by travellers in Belagavi. We have set up eight cages and 22 cameras at various locations. Few numbers of Mudhol dogs are also helping us search for the leopard and two elephants from Shivamogga have just arrived. A total of 120 forest officials and 80 state police personnel are involved in the operation. We will catch the leopard soon," HT quoted a forest official from Belagavi as saying..

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area has the greatest reported number of leopards in the world, according to a study published in March 2022.

On August 23, a Thane family discovered a leopard in the kitchen and immediately fled the property, according to persons familiar with the situation. Eight hours later, staff members from the forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) finally managed to save the leopard.