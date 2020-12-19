Karnataka: Schools to re-open from 1 January for students of class 6 onwards

New Delhi: Karnataka government on Saturday announced that classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from 1 January. However, amid coronavirus pandemic students will have to get written permission from their parents, said Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

"Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from 1st January," said Kumar referring to the programme that enables continued schooling for students.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on re-opening schools and PU colleges in the state.

"Our technical advisory committee has given a report saying Class 10 and Class 12 students can be allowed to go to their schools and colleges as they will be facing public exams. Students can attend classes twice or thrice a week," said Dr K. Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister.

In a tweet, Yediyurappa added that a decision on reopening schools for students of other classes would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days.

ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಚಿವರು, ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಲಹಾ ಸಮಿತಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ವಿಸ್ತೃತವಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ, 2021ರ ಜನವರಿ 1 ರಿಂದ, 10ನೇ ತರಗತಿ ಮತ್ತು ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ತರಗತಿ ಹಾಗೂ 6 ರಿಂದ 9ನೇ ತರಗತಿಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾಗಮ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಲು ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. 15 ದಿನ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಅವಲೋಕಿಸಿ ಇತರ ತರಗತಿ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸುವ ಕುರಿತು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 19, 2020

Schools and PU colleges have remained closed since March just ahead of the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19. Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on November 17.

The government, on the advice of the technical advisory committee, last month decided not to reopen the schools and PU colleges in December, citing cold weather and chances of a second wave. Kumar said two things had to be kept in mind when reopening schools - the health of students and the second, their academic future.

"We are balancing both and taking all necessary care," he said. Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared on reopening schools and the duration it should be held, he said, adding that the Rural Development and Urban Development departments would take necessary steps to sanitise government school classrooms. Also, hostels run by the Social Welfare Department will be opened for the students. "Attending classes is not compulsory as students can continue with classes that are online, Youtube or telecast on DD Chandana channel," he added. The Minister said the present Vidyagama programme would be an improvised version of Vidyagama-1, for which government has mandated, among other things, that students would have to get a permission letter from parents and they should not attend classes if they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

"The change in the new Vidyagama is it will be held only in school premises and students can attend it three days a week," he said. The minister said it was not compulsory for students to attend classes and added that the government's intention was that no student should be left out of this system. The programme was not the patent of the government and they expected private schools to also follow it, he said. Vidyagama,a Department of Primary and Secondary Education Department scheme to reach out to students of government schools during the pandemic following the uncertainty over reopening schools, was temporarily suspended in October after reports that students tested positive for COVID-19.

To a question, the minister said a decision on the exam schedule and other things would be decided "on the number of days we will get". In reply to another question, he said that as all classrooms in schools would be available, only 15 students would be allowed per room, while Vidyagama classes would be held outside within the school premises. As of 18 December, Karnataka had reported 9,07,123 COVID-19 infections, while the toll stood at 11,989. The number of active cases was 15,380.

