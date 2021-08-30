Offline classes will resume for students of standard 6 to 8 in talukas that are reporting Covid-19 positivity rate below 2%, said Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Monday.

“Classes for standard 6 to 8 will resume in talukas with Covid positivity rate below 2%, starting from 6 September. The classes will be conducted with 50% attendance, five days a week," said Nagesh.

This comes days after state Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai allowed the reopening of classes 9, 10 and pre-university course (PUC) in districts with less than a 2% positivity rate.

To maintain physical distancing, the state government instructed schools to conduct classes by making groups of 15-20 students (for 9 and 10 students).

Covid situation in state

Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.

The day also saw 1,384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,91,193.

Out of 1,262 new cases reported on Sunday, 361 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 334 discharges.

There are 18,758 active Covid-19 cases in the state currently. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70%, the fatality rate (CFR) was 1.34%.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Covid restrictions in Karnataka

The state government on Monday decided to ease night curfew regulations in most areas except four districts, which are sharing its borders with Kerala.

State revenue minister R Ashok said that in a meeting chaired by CM Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Further, the state also tightened the quarantine rules for passengers from Kerala. In a fresh order, Ashok said that one-week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RTPCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.