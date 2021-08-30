There are 18,758 active Covid-19 cases in the state currently. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70%, the fatality rate (CFR) was 1.34%.
Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others.
Covid restrictions in Karnataka
The state government on Monday decided to ease night curfew regulations in most areas except four districts, which are sharing its borders with Kerala.
State revenue minister R Ashok said that in a meeting chaired by CM Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Further, the state also tightened the quarantine rules for passengers from Kerala. In a fresh order, Ashok said that one-week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RTPCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!