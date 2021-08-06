The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 (II PUC) from 23 August, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. He also said there are certain conditions for opening schools, as per which classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given soon.

After taking stock of the coronavirus situation in Karnataka, CM Bommai said the education and health experts have discussed the reopening of schools, and the positions taken by other states in this regard. He said, "We have decided to do it in two stages. In the first stage, class 9,10, also 11th and 12th (I and II PUC) classes will start from August 23."

"Experts are of the opinion that a decision should be taken by August-end on starting primary and secondary classes up to class 8, after taking into account the possibility of a third wave and the intensity of Covid infections," Bommai added.

What the state govt has decided

CM Bommai said the state government has decided to impose a weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 pm instead of 10 pm.

At present, the night curfew in the state is from 10 pm to 5 am.

After chairing Friday's meeting, Bommai said, "We have discussed the current Covid situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions."

The Karnataka CM has also directed the police officials to implement the night and weekend curfew strictly.

Bommai said a new Covid-19 task force consisting of Ministers will be constituted in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,785 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368. Out of 1,785 new cases reported on Thursday, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 554 discharges and only 5 deaths.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is at 24,414. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40%.

With agency inputs

