After taking stock of the coronavirus situation in Karnataka, CM Bommai said the education and health experts have discussed the reopening of schools, and the positions taken by other states in this regard. He said, "We have decided to do it in two stages. In the first stage, class 9,10, also 11th and 12th (I and II PUC) classes will start from August 23."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}