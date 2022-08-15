Tension erupted in Shivamogga after two groups clashed over installing a flex of Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan
SHIVAMOGGA :Tension erupted in Shivamogga city of Karnataka on Sunday after two groups clashed over installing a flex of Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at the Amir Ahmad Circle. This forced the authorities in the city to clamp prohibitory orders, police said on Monday.
Reportedly a man was stabbed amid clashes that took place over installing a flex.
Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have claimed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city.
Here are the major points to this story
-As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there.
-Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there.
-Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd. Officials have installed the national tricolor at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.
-"We have imposed Section 144. Tension flared and so we resorted to lathicharge. We have tried to dismiss the crowd. We are verifying if he was stabbed over the same issue," said Laxmi Prasad, a senior police officer of the area.
-The BJP and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.
-The man stabbed in the clash is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The police said he is stable
-Officials installed the national flag at the spot where the poster was placed
-Celebrating Tipu Sultan has become controversial in Karnataka, with the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) dubbing him a brutal king who persecuted Hindus and Christians, especially those who refused to convert to Islam.
