Home / News / India /  Karnataka: Section 144 imposed after man killed in Mangaluru

A group of unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura in Mangaluru outskirts of Karnataka, the police said on Sunday, adding that section 144 has also been imposed in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.

The police officials also ordered a ban on liquor sales till December 27, according to the news agency ANI.

N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said, "Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 am on December 25 to 6 am on December 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor also banned till 10 am on December 27."

As per the information available, the deceased has been identified as Jaleel, police said. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

Police added that Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. 

“Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," the Police Commissioner told ANI. 

(More details are awaited)

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout