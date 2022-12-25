A group of unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura in Mangaluru outskirts of Karnataka, the police said on Sunday, adding that section 144 has also been imposed in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.

The police officials also ordered a ban on liquor sales till December 27, according to the news agency ANI.

N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said, "Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 am on December 25 to 6 am on December 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor also banned till 10 am on December 27."

Karnataka | Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6AM on Dec 25 to 6AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor also banned till 10AM on Dec 27: N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru CP pic.twitter.com/kCl6ZT6m5A — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

As per the information available, the deceased has been identified as Jaleel, police said. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

Police added that Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment.

“Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," the Police Commissioner told ANI.

(More details are awaited)

(With ANI inputs)