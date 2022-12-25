Karnataka: Section 144 imposed after man killed in Mangaluru1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Karnataka: Section 144 has also been imposed in Mangaluru's Krishnapura area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.
Karnataka: Section 144 has also been imposed in Mangaluru's Krishnapura area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.
A group of unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura in Mangaluru outskirts of Karnataka, the police said on Sunday, adding that section 144 has also been imposed in the area for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident.