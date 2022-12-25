Karnataka: Section 144 imposed after man killed in Mangaluru

N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said, "Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 am on December 25 to 6 am on December 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor also banned till 10 am on December 27."

