As novel coronavirus cases in the state surge, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District.

As per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner, all religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.

The announcement comes a day after Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa held a crucial meeting with the state authorities and health minister to review the Covid-19 situation.

While he ruled out the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown in the state, the CM tightened several Covid-19 restrictions to contain the virus spread.

"Covid cases are rising in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, which is a cause of concern. Daily average cases are around 1,377 and positive cases are 16,921 in the last 14 days," Yediyurappa said.

On Monday, the Karnataka CM also said that the state government has decided to ban all kinds of protests in the state for 15 days, as he ruled out any lockdown for now.

Asking people to cooperate by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, he said officials have been instructed to take strict measures against those not wearing masks from tomorrow itself.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa said tracing, testing and treatment is being strengthened.

"In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control," he warned.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday logged around 2792 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative total to 9,89,804.

For the past few days, the state has been recording over 2,500 new infections each day. On Saturday, 2,886 cases were recorded, 2,566 on Friday, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected

