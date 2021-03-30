"In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control," he warned.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday logged around 2792 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative total to 9,89,804.
For the past few days, the state has been recording over 2,500 new infections each day. On Saturday, 2,886 cases were recorded, 2,566 on Friday, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected