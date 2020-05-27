Karnataka seeks Centre's nod to reopen places of worship, hotels from 1 June

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he has sought the Centre's permission to reopen places of worship and hotels among other establishments from 1 June.

The statement comes days ahead of 31 May when the covid-19 induced lockdown is scheduled to end, with the state government expected to ease restrictions further.

“But for all this we need permission from the Centre and we are awaiting this," Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

The state government has already announced reopening temples, mosques and churches from 1 June, but awaits the Centre's nod.

Karnataka has permitted a larger category of businesses to resume compared with its counterparts across the country. The permission to reopen temples, mosques, churches and hotels is part of its strategy to bring back some semblance of normalcy and revive economic activity in the state.

The Yediyurappa-led state government is in favour of reopening more categories of business and activities in the state despite the sharp spike in covid-19 cases over the last few days. Karnataka has so far confirmed 2,283 cases in the state with almost half of them being reported in the last week.

The state government said most of those who tested positive are those who have returned to Karnataka from other states.

According to the state's covid-19 war room, at least 1,184 of those who tested positive have domestic travel history and 106 have arrived from abroad. Of these, 938 are from Maharashtra, one of the worst affected regions of the country, followed by 57 from Gujarat and 51 from Delhi.

