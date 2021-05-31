A total of 1,250 black fungus cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, most of which has been recorded from the capital city Bengaluru. As per a health bulletin released on Sunday evening, over 500 people are still under treatment in the state capital.

The health department said, of the 1,250 affected patients in Karnataka, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus.

It also notified, Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 521 cases. While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died so far.

Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Bengaluru-based Minto Eye hospital, said, Around 126 patients with Mucormycosis (Black fungus) admitted to our wards since 10 May. While 32 patients have died & 20 have been discharged. We have treated 6 patients who weren't able to recover their vision.

On average, the age group from 28 to 84 years are the ones affected most by this fungus. We have also seen two pediatric cases aged 11 and 13, Dr Rathod also said.

Karnataka received 1,930 Amphotericin-B vials today

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies for black fungus medicine.

He said, "About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far. There were 1,250 cases of black fungus in the state. 30-35 deaths took place due to the infection."

"The medicines are being distributed to black fungus infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital," he further added.

On Monday, another set of 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B were sent to different states and UTs. Of these Karnataka received 1,930 vials. As per an official release, as many as 5,900 vials have been sent to Maharashtra, 5,630 to Gujarat and 3670 vials to Rajasthan.

Bengaluru reports less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as Karnataka reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.87 lakh and toll to 28,679.

The day also saw 28,053 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

The city's COVID tally and fatalities was highest compared to any other part of Karnataka. The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)





