Karnataka sees 1,267 new Covid-19 cases, including record 783 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru confirmed 783 new Covid- 19 cases on Sunday, which takes the case count in the city to 3,314, of which 2,692 are active.

The case surge in Bengaluru drove up the tally in Karnataka as 1,267 positive cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday, taking its tally past 13,000.

The state's death toll increased to 211 as 16 more people died due to virus-related reasons, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Since 19 June, Bengaluru reported 2,470 cases as against 844 between 8 March and 18 June, according to government data. It also accounts for 89 deaths out of the total in the state.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has decided against sharing information on the source of infection or acknowledge community transmission and has instead resorted to measures like a total lockdown on every Sunday from 5 July and extending night curfew by one hour.

Medical health experts say that the onset of the monsoon gave rise to influenza cases, which have accounted for a significant number of people testing positive for the virus in Bengaluru.

But re-opening businesses and other activities, allowing movement of people who have apparently did not give much regard to social distancing has added to the spike, officials and experts say.

Government and health department authorities say that they are well prepared to deal with the spike by increasing the number of beds available to treat both asymptomatic and symptomatic persons.

Dakshina Kannada reported 97 cases, 71 in Ballari, 40 in Udupi and 31 in Kalaburagi. 28 out of the 30 districts reported at least one new positive case on Sunday indicating towards the spread of the virus across the state.

Authorities have projected that Karnataka will have 25,000 cases by mid-August.

The surge in Bengaluru has taken the number of active Covid-19 containment zones in the city to 495.

