Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,894 new cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,31,536 and death toll to 39,715. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90%.

There were 5,418 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,68,503, a Health bulletin said.

Of the 1,894 new Covid-19 cases, 835 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now 23,284.

Meanwhile, India clocked 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days

The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.