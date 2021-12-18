Karnataka sees 6 new Omicron cases, UK returnee among new patients

Karnataka sees 6 new Omicron cases, UK returnee among new patients2 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- With this state tally for the new COVID variant reaches 14
- 5 Omicron cases were reported from the state on Thursday
Karnataka on Saturday reported 6 more cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant, which includes an UK returnee. With this, the state's tally for the new variant reaches 14.
Five cases have been detected from COVID clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district. "Two cluster outbreaks of COVID have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from UK has also tested positive for Omicron," health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
As many as 5 Omicron cases were reported from the state on Thursday. Prior to that, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.
Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.
Yesterday, health minister said that the state government is trying to track all contacts of Omicron patients in Karnataka. Dr K Sudhakar on Friday, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "There are a total of eight Omicron cases in Karnataka at present. We are tracking all the primary and secondary contacts of these cases. We have tested them and are taking a lot of steps so that it does not spread."
"We are discussing it with our expert committee and the State Chief Minister. We will take appropriate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread in Karnataka," the minister said replying to a question regarding regulations during the upcoming festive season.
Maharashtra: Three tests positive for Omicron
Earlier today, health officials in Maharashtra confirmed that a couple and their 13-year old daughter who had returned from Uganada to Satara in the state have tested positive for Omicron.
The younger daughter of the couple who is 5-years old also tested positive for Covid-19.
(With inputs from agencies)
